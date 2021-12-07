Funding approved for protected bike lane in San Francisco’s Panhandle

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Funding for the first protected bike lane on Oak Street along the Panhandle was approved by the Transportation Commission on Tuesday.

Supervisor Dean Preston requested $385,000 for the protected bike lane that is planned to be installed from Schrader to Baker. The lane will include changes to signal timing to improve safety for all on the road.

This comes after the successful launch of the protected bike lane on the other side of the Panhandle along Fell Street.

The Fell Street project was installed in July 2020 and has been a success.

Not only has the community shown great support for the Oak Street lane, but data shows that the lane will provide bicyclist safety, in addition to reducing car speeds.

The supervisor’s office, SFMTA, and the fire department have worked together to ensure that this will not interfere with fire department response times.

The funds for the parking-protected bike lane on the one-way eastbound lane will come from the Transportation Authority Commission.

“People have talked about bike lanes on Fell and Oak for years. Talk is cheap and doesn’t save lives. We are trying to get it done, and this initial funding from the TA will help this become a reality,” said Preston.

Two other requests from Preston’s office were approved unanimously on Tuesday. That includes funding for traffic signal-related improvements at 16 Western Addition locations and improvments for Page Slow Street.