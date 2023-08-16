(KRON) — A funeral service is planned for a 6-year-old boy who was stabbed to death inside a San Jose home. Jordan Cam Walker and his great-grandmother were violently slain on August 4 inside an apartment in the Buena Vista neighborhood.

“With heavy hearts, we must come to celebrate the life of Jordan Cam Walker, a beloved 6-year-old child who loved the outdoors, swimming, playing baseball, and basketball,” the boy’s family wrote.

A candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday evening to celebrate and remember Jordan.

A funeral service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on August 18 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 467 N. White Road in San Jose. “Following the funeral, there will be a repast where attendees can gather to share stories and support each other during this difficult time,” organizers wrote.

“We invite those who wish to express their condolences and who cannot attend the funeral services to consider sending flowers or gifts to the Emmanuel Baptist Church on the day of the service,” organizers wrote.

A GoFundMe page created for the boy raised $11,000.

The San Jose Police Department has been tight-lipped about their investigation into why someone would kill a young child and an elderly woman. The great-grandmother’s name has not been released by law enforcement officials. It’s unclear whether police have made any arrests in connection to the double homicide.