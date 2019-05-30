‘Funny, kind and genuine’: Milpitas man killed in Bay Bridge crash

The man in the deadly crash on the Bay Bridge has been identified.
His name is Juhmoni Thompson Crain from Milpitas.
He was 23-years-old.
The crash happened early Wednesday morning on WB-80 just before Treasure Island when a box truck rear-ended a Golden Gate transit bus.
Thompson Crain was inside the box truck along with two other men.
The two others were taken to the hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.
Some of Crain’s friends took to social media to share their feelings on the sudden loss.
For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.
Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial
- WOMAN SENTENCED TO 17 YEARS FOR RAPE OF 5-MONTH-OLD GIRL
- BILL GIVING CALIFORNIA WORKERS FULL PAY FOR FAMILY LEAVE ADVANCES
- MISSING MAUI HIKER FOUND ALIVE AFTER 16 DAYS IN FOREST
- SMALL TREMORS ALONG WEST COAST COULD LEAD TO ‘BIG ONE’
- VICTIM KILLED IN HAWAII SHARK ATTACK WAS FROM GRANITE BAY