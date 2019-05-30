Live Now
‘Funny, kind and genuine’: Milpitas man killed in Bay Bridge crash

Bay Area

The man in the deadly crash on the Bay Bridge has been identified. 

His name is Juhmoni Thompson Crain from Milpitas. 

He was 23-years-old. 

The crash happened early Wednesday morning on WB-80 just before Treasure Island when a box truck rear-ended a Golden Gate transit bus. 

Thompson Crain was inside the box truck along with two other men. 

The two others were taken to the hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

Some of Crain’s friends took to social media to share their feelings on the sudden loss.

