Furry victims also receive donations following Camp Fire Video

PETALUMA (KRON) - The North Bay Animal Services are doing their part for some of the furry fire victims.

When fire victims lose their homes, so do their pets.

That's why people have been stopping by North Bay Animal Services in Petaluma to donate pet supplies for victims of the Camp Fire.

A woman brought kennels, crates, bowels, towels, and leashes.

“We had our fire here last year it still brings back memories, so I want to help anybody I can,” Pam Henry a Santa Rosa dog breeder said.

The load of donations will pack into trailers and taken up to the northwest SPCA in Oroville on Sunday.

It's the second round of donations since the fire broke out.

During the last visit, the Petaluma shelter also picked up 19 cats and 12 dogs that had been at the Oroville SPCA prior to the fire.

Susan and Charlie Adams fostered puppies during last year's Tubbs Fire.

Now they are doing it again with 3 puppies until they are ready for adoption.

“It was really impactful for us last year and so we decided to do it again and it's a small way to make a difference and who doesn't like playing with puppies,” Adams said.

The dogs range in age from five weeks to two years, the cats from two months to two years.

If you'd like to donate something or adopt one of the dogs, you can stop by the shelter.

They are open Tuesday through Saturday from one to six.

There's also a big adoption event planned outside the Petco in Petaluma on Saturday.

