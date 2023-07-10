(KRON) — The man charged with a misdemeanor after a video of him spraying down a homeless woman on the street went viral has been offered a pre-trial diversion deal by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office.

Collier Gwin owns and operates an art gallery in San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood. In January, a video of Gwin attempting to move a homeless woman from his street using a hose went viral on social media.

Gwin faced backlash from the community after the incident, and his art gallery was vandalized. He was later arrested after San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins charged him with misdemeanor battery.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

At the time of arrest, Jenkins said, “The alleged battery of an unhoused member of our community is completely unacceptable. Mr. Gwin will face appropriate consequences for his actions.”

The charges brought against Gwin did not stick. Gwin was offered a pre-trial diversion to have his case dismissed.

According to Gwin’s attorney, he will volunteer for 35 hours at the Third Baptist Church with civil rights leader Reverand Amos C. Brown. Once he completes his volunteer hours, the charges against Gwin will be dismissed and he will have no criminal record, his attorney said.

In a statement, DA Jenkins called the pre-trial diversion a “sensible resolution to this case.” Though the DA’s office said it requested more service hours, it is “satisfied with the Court’s order,” the statement said.

KRON On is streaming now

Gwin is also facing a protective order in the case. If he is arrested for any reason during the diversion period, the Court could choose to end diversion and resume criminal proceedings.

“I am hopeful that Mr. Gwin will complete all programmatic requirements and take the time working with Third Baptist to develop a greater understanding, respect, and empathy for the plight of unhoused people in our community.” — SF DA Brooke Jenkins

“It was an act of frustration that came after weeks of attempts to get police and social services agencies to help the mentally ill woman,” said Douglas L Rappaport, attorney for Mr. Gwin. “Collier has paid a high price, with physical damage to his property and immense reputational damage from the video of the event. Sadly, there is no video – but there are many records – of his and his neighbors’ numerous attempts to assist the woman prior to this incident.”