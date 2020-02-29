Game Developers Conference in San Francisco has been canceled

FILE – In this March 4, 2015, file photo, people walk through the exhibit hall at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco. The 30th annual Game Developers Conference runs from March 14 – 18, 2016, at Moscone Center in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Game Developers Conference set to be held in San Francisco next month has been canceled, according to the GDC website.

The event was going to be in March, but is now being postponed.

GDC officials said they have spent that past year preparing for the conference, but after close consultation with their partners in the game development industry — have decided to postpone the conference.

The event is expected to be rescheduled to sometime this summer.

Officials say they are working to finalize details and will share more information in the upcoming weeks.

Several events have been canceled due to the fear of the novel coronavirus, including Facebook and Tokyo Disneyland.

