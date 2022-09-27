These two huskies are looking for forever homes. (Images courtesy Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA)

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — The popularity of “House of the Dragon” and “Game of Thrones” may have caused a dramatic spike in the number of wolf-like huskies at the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA in San Mateo.

“Huskies and husky mixes are being surrendered to our shelter and found as strays in record-breaking numbers,” said the society’s communications manager, Buffy Martin Tarbox.

“These dogs are the latest in a long line of trendy animals made popular by pop culture. ‘Game of Thrones,’ a very popular book and television series has animal characters that are dire wolves. The dire wolves have a wolf like and even husky appearance. It is possible that fans of the saga were looking for their own replica dire wolf and found the husky. But unfortunately, they may not have prepared for this special and energetic breed,” Tarbox said.

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA

Huskies require regular and rigorous physical activities.

Huskies are not only beautiful dogs, but they make excellent family pets. They are known for their loyalty and thrive in the company of humans.

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA currently has 15 huskies and husky mixes available for adoption. The society announced Tuesday that it is offering a special adoption bundle for these dogs that will include a free training package, toy, leash, collar and harness.

Staff and volunteers recently organized a “husky hike” along the Bay Trail in San Mateo with many of the adoptable huskies.

Husky Hike (Image courtesy Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA)

Each husky and husky mix at PHS/SPCA is spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. The adoption fees for the dogs are $160 and include a free training package, toy, leash, collar and harness.

Husky Hike (Image courtesy Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA)

(Image courtesy Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA)