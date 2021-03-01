Gang-busting operation leads to multiple arrests in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Over a dozen alleged gang members were arrested in Santa Clara County for a series of violent crimes, authorities said Monday.

The San Jose Police Department said several local gardeners and landscapers have been targeted in particular, becoming victims of armed robberies. The gang is also believed to be responsible for attempted murder, kidnappings and assaults.

Two juvenile and 11 adult suspects were arrested in the large-scale operation, an effort by SJPD and the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

Search warrants led police to discover multiple firearms, gang indicia, narcotics, and dozens of items of stolen property at the homes of the suspects, they said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Weber or Detective Estantino of the San Jose Police Department at 408-277-3835. To contact anonymously, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line: (408) 947-STOP (7867).