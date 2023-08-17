(KRON) — A man was arrested following a drive by shooting on Monday, according to the San Pablo Police Department.

At 12:10 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of 23rd Street after a receiving a report of a drive by shooting. Video of the incident was captured by multiple surveillance cameras.

A group of four people are seen walking on the sidewalk as the suspect car drives past them and makes a U-turn up ahead. The car drives back, this time in the opposite direction, and fires two rounds at the victims while shouting out a gang expletive, SPPD said.

Photo: SPPD

The victims take cover behind a parked car as the suspect car drives away.

One of the rounds struck the parked car that the victims were hiding behind, Detective Brian Biama said. The other round struck through the living room of a nearby residence.

Photo: SPPD Photo: SPPD

No injuries were reported during the shooting, police said.

San Pablo Public Safety cameras were used to identify the suspect, Guillermo Santizo, 21, of Richmond. A search warrant was issued for Santizo and his residence. The suspected 9mm gun used during the drive by was found in his bedroom, Biama said.

Photo: SPPD Photo: SPPD

Once in custody, Santizo admitted to being a part of a gang. He told detectives he thought the group he shot at were rival gang members. He was arrested and booked in the county jail under charges of attempted murder, gang involvement and weapons violations, Biama added.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact SPPD at 510-215-3150.