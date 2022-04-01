MARTINEZ (KRON) – Two alleged gang members were found guilty of multiple charges for their roles in a prolific crime spree as members of the “Swerve Team” gang, according to a press release from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.

The North Richmond street gang “committed a string of violent crimes against rival gang members and innocent community members throughout Contra Costa County,” the DA’s office stated in the news release. “The crime spree ended on September 30, 2016, when Williams and fellow Swerve Team gang members were arrested following a high-speed chase through multiple cities, which ended in San Pablo.”

Marrico Williams, 24, was convicted of two counts of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, three attempted murders, three assaults with a firearm, nine robberies, three burglaries, two carjackings and various firearm and injury enhancements.

Torion Young, 23, was convicted of two counts of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, four attempted murders, one assault with a firearm, one residential burglary, and various enhancements.

“Police searched the vehicle driven by Williams and found evidence from cell phones and camera images,” the news release continued. “Williams, Young, [Cardell] Waters, and five other Swerve Team gang members were indicted in 2017 by a grand jury following a massive federal and state investigation centering on multiple shootings, including three homicides. The trial against the defendants was based on ballistic evidence, cellular records, and forensic evidence, along with the testimony of 185 witnesses.”

Sentencing will be later this year. The two face sentences of 25 years-to-life imprisonment.

The trial lasted eight months, having started last August.

The police departments in Richmond, Antioch, Brentwood, Pittsburg, Danville, Pinole, San Pablo, and the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department investigated , along with several out of county agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation.