Gap Inc. employees in Bay Area required to be fully vaccinated

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Proof of vaccination will now be required from all Gap Inc. employees in Bay Area, New York, and Albuquerque offices starting on September 7.
The company says for employees entering the building for mandated meetings or trainings will need to be fully vaccinatined. This includes those who don’t normally need to be in the office but will be on-site after Labor Day.
In addition, the company will continue to enforce indoor mask-wearing in the Bay Area hubs and stores.
Two weeks after receiving the second dose of Pfizer or Modera, or the single dose of Johnson & Johnson is when a person is considered fully vaccinated — Meaning if employees are not yet vaccinated, they are advised to start the process soon.
A special drawing will be held in January to celebrate the U.S. employees who are fully vaccinated.