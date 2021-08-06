Gap Inc. employees in Bay Area required to be fully vaccinated

FILE – In this Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2018 file photo, a sign for the Gap store seen in London’s Oxford Street. American clothing retailer Gap announced that it will close all of its 81 stores in the U.K. and Ireland by the end of 2021. It will shift its business to exclusively online. The announcement late Wednesday, June 30, 2021, comes following a strategic review that sought more cost-effective solutions for its presence in Europe. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Proof of vaccination will now be required from all Gap Inc. employees in Bay Area, New York, and Albuquerque offices starting on September 7.

The company says for employees entering the building for mandated meetings or trainings will need to be fully vaccinatined. This includes those who don’t normally need to be in the office but will be on-site after Labor Day.

In addition, the company will continue to enforce indoor mask-wearing in the Bay Area hubs and stores.

Two weeks after receiving the second dose of Pfizer or Modera, or the single dose of Johnson & Johnson is when a person is considered fully vaccinated — Meaning if employees are not yet vaccinated, they are advised to start the process soon.

A special drawing will be held in January to celebrate the U.S. employees who are fully vaccinated.