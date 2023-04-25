SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco-based retail chain Gap Inc. is preparing to eliminate hundreds of corporate jobs from its global workforce, according to Wall Street Journal report citing people “familiar with the situation.” The job cuts are part of a restructuring aimed at making the company more nimble and “less bureaucratic,” the Journal reports.

The last time that Gap made significant cuts to its workforce was back in September when it cut 500 corporate jobs in an effort to reduce expenses amid languishing sales. September’s cuts were primarily at its headquarters in San Francisco and in New York.

The current round of cuts will be larger, according to the WSJ. Layoff notifications began going out on April 18, the Journal said. Employees at the SF headquarters are expected to start being notified this week, the report also said.

Gap Inc. is the parent company to a number of brands including Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta.