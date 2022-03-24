DANVILLE (BCN) – The theft of a garage door opener from a vehicle in Pleasanton led to a home burglary Wednesday in Danville, police said.

Pleasanton police notified Danville police after the theft from a car parked Wednesday morning at Stoneridge Mall, according to a news release from the Danville department. The vehicle was registered to an address in the 1800 block of Ridgeland Circle in Pleasanton.

Danville officers checked on the address and found the home had just been burglarized. Police said they obtained a description of the suspect’s vehicle from a neighbor.

Officers spotted the vehicle leaving the neighborhood and followed it onto southbound Interstate Highway 680. After briefly leading officers on a pursuit, the suspect’s vehicle crashed while taking the off-ramp at Bernal Avenue, police said, and two occupants in the vehicle fled on foot.

The suspects were apprehended nearby as they attempted to catch a rideshare, according to the news release, following an extensive search assisted by the California Highway Patrol, Pleasanton Police, Dublin Police, and sheriff’s deputies from Alameda and Contra Costa counties.

Police found property in the suspect’s vehicle belonging to the victim of the burglaries.

