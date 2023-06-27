SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A home in San Francisco’s Sunset District was damaged by a fire, video from the San Francisco Fire Department showed.

The address of the home is 1720 29th Avenue. The fire is in the garage and entryway of the home.

SFFD said one occupant of the home was injured, but they are being treated by EMS and are expected to recover.

Video showed SFFD firefighters attempting to put out the one-alarm blaze. Much of the downstairs segment of the unit appears to be heavily damaged. The fire displaced two people, SFFD said.

There is currently a power outage affecting more than 2,000 people in the Sunset District. It is unknown if the outage is related to the fire.

This is a developing story. A KRON4 photojournalist is on his way to the scene.