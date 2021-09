SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – Four people were displaced and a firefighter was injured by a fire early Sunday in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood, fire officials said.

At 5:02am this morning, #SFFD responded to a 1 Alarm Fire in a garage at 50 Bertha Lane. @RedCrossNorCal assisting 4 displaced adults. 1 Firefighter sustained a minor knee injury and was taken to a hospital, and will be okay. pic.twitter.com/6tHNO5jH8c — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) September 12, 2021

The one-alarm blaze was reported shortly after 5 a.m. in a garage in the first block of Bertha Lane, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

A firefighter suffered a minor knee injury and was taken to hospital for treatment, fire officials said on social media.

Copyright © 2021 by Bay City News, Inc.