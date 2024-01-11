SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A recycling truck on fire on San Francisco’s Great Highway at Fulton Street prompted a closure of the highway Thursday morning, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

Firefighters were on the scene of the truck blaze, fire officials announced at 7:25 a.m. A large amount of smoke was produced in the fire, and residents in the area were advised to close their windows. The fire is out as of 8 a.m.

The truck’s driver, following procedure, dumped out the contents of the truck while it was on fire in the holding part of the truck. Other Recology trucks will pick up the dumped contents of the truck.

(Photo: Will Tran)

SF Fire requested that the San Francisco Police Department close the Great Highway between Balboa and Fulton streets. Motorists are advised to find alternative routes and to expect traffic delays, officials said.