SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police said a pedestrian was hit and killed by a garbage/recycling truck in San Jose on Wednesday morning.

The San Jose Police Department said it happened just before 7:45 a.m. in the 400 block of Fontanelle Ct, where police are still on the scene.

No further information has been released.

San Jose is already seeing many more pedestrian deaths in 2022 than there were at the same time last year. This is the city’s 8th pedestrian death of the year and 10th fatal crash.