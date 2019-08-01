Garlic Festival goers to claim items lost during chaos

GILROY (KRON) — The family grieving center in Gilroy is now taking on another role.

It soon will become a place where festival goers can reclaim their items they left behind in the chaos of Sunday’s fatal shooting.

FBI agents have been busy all day trying to make this all happen.

Carrying boxes, meeting behind closed doors, FBI agents working on a plan to get all of those personal belongings back to the rightful owners.

“Soon we will open up for people to come,” Santa Clara Assistant DA Adam Flores said.

Flores talked about the importance of keeping the fall out of Sunday’s shooting centralized.

So far, Flores says hundreds have been helped already here at Rucker Elementary School which is serving as a temporary family assistance center.

Giving much needed guidance in such an unnerving time.

“We want everyone to come.”