Garlic galore at 41st annual Gilroy Garlic Festival

GILROY (KRON) – Garlic and Gilroy go hand-in-hand literally as the 41st annual Gilroy Garlic Festival happens today (Friday) through Sunday.

Delicious food includes scampi, calamari, sandwiches, and even garlic ice cream!

There will also be celebrity cooking competitions.

Live entertainment and music with headliner Colbie Caillat featuring Gone West playing Saturday night.

Kids can enjoy arts and crafts, too.

Tickets are $20.

Doors open at 10 a.m.

