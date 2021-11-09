Gas prices only getting higher across Bay Area

SAN JOSE (KRON) – The pain at the pump is getting worse.

Bay Area gas prices are now edging into record territory.

That means a gallon of regular is now selling for over $5 a gallon at some stations.

At the corner of Blossom Hill and Snell Avenue in San Jose, two stations are selling a gallon of regular for over $5 a gallon while a third is at $4.99 and people are digging deep to pay for it.

Regular gas prices have hit an all-time high in some parts of the Bay Area.

AAA says the average price for regular unleaded in San Francisco is $4.84, $4.76 in San Jose, and $4.75 in Oakland.

Discount outlets like Rotten Robbie are some 40 cents cheaper.

“California’s gas prices are among the highest in the nation and the bay area is tops in California. Higher taxes are partly to blame. But supply and demand is at work with the pandemic playing a role as well,” said Rotten Robbie CEO Tom Robinson.

It’s not just gas, diesel will set you back $4.86 a gallon on average.

That’s up from $3.50 a gallon a year ago.