DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews are on the scene of a gas fire on the 900 block of Gellert Boulevard that broke out overnight, according to the North County Fire Department.

Gellert Boulevard from King Drive to Verducci Drive is closed. People are being advised to avoid the area if possible.

(North County Fire Department)

PG&E crews are also on scene working to secure a 6-inch gas line.