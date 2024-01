(KRON) — A residence has been evacuated and neighbors are being told to shelter in place due to a gas leak at a mobile home community, the San Jose Fire Department said Monday. The gas leak occurred at a community on Moss Hollow Drive.

Contractors working in the backyard of a residence severed a private gas line, SJFD said. The primary residence was evacuated. PG&E is on the scene and securing the gas line so that repairs can be made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.