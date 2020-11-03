Gas leak under control in Haight-Ashbury, PG&E says

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A gas leak in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury district is under control as of 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to PG&E.

Authorities ordered a Shelter in Place for residents within a one-block radius of the Waller and Ashbury St intersection around 10:30 a.m.

The fire department went door-to-door in uniform, notifying residents to stay in place and avoid the area. Lt. Jonathan Baxter said a construction crew caused the gas leak. He said the shelter in place is a precautionary measure.