SANTA ROSA (KRON) – A gas leak in Santa Rosa has forced two homes to evacuate on Sunday, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

The leak is on the 1200 block of St. Francis Road.

Officials say the road is closed at this time.

The gas line was ruptured due to digging on private property, according to fire officials.

Crews will stay on the scene as PG&E works to contain the leak.

