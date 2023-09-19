(KRON) — Multiple agencies are at the scene of a gas main break in Kensington in the area of Cambridge and Yale avenues. Residents in areas of Kensington and El Cerrito are being told to shelter-in-place and close all windows and doors.

The East Bay Municipal Utility District, PG&E, Kensington police and fire departments are responding to the gas main break. Crews are working to repair the main. Roadways near Cambridge and Yale avenues are closed as work is being performed.

The El Cerrito Fire Department has provided information on which areas are currently affected by the shelter-in-place. This includes the area south of Highland Boulevard, Kensington Park and Arlington Avenue; East of Arlington Avenue; and west of Grizzly Peak Boulevard and Purdue Avenue. Additionally, areas north of Woodmont Avenue, Purdue Avenue and Wildcat Canyon Road; South of Purdue Avenue; East of Kenyon Avenue; and west of Plateau Drive and Los Altos Drive.

(Photo provided by CWS Alerts)

People who are sheltering in place should go inside at the nearest place of safety and shut all doors and windows, the El Cerrito FD said. Do not use the phone and do not call 911 unless reporting a life-threatening emergency, according to officials.

There is no ETA for when roadways will be re-opened, the Kensington Police Department said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.