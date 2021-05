UPDATE: A gas leak on Main Street was secured, and shelter-in-place orders have been lifted, according to Santa Clara Co Fire.

Gas Leak on Main Street in #LosGatos has been secured and all shelter-in-place orders have been lifted.

Main Street has reopened to through traffic. Have a safe day! @TownLG @LGMSPolice #sccfd pic.twitter.com/M96x5p0Ddv — Santa Clara Co Fire (@sccfiredept) May 10, 2021

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Police and PG&E are working to contain a gas leak near 285 Main Street in Los Gatos.

Santa Clara County Fire tweeted that Los Gatos High School was evacuated due to the leak.

#SCCFD, @LGMSPolice and PG&E are on scene of a gas leak in the area of 285 Main Street in @TownLG.

Los Gatos HS has been evacuated, school has been dismissed. Other buildings in the immediate area have been asked to shelter-in-place. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/4cI5UJ5uuX — Santa Clara Co Fire (@sccfiredept) May 10, 2021

Other buildings in the area have been asked to shelter-in-place, according to officials.

