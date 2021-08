OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police have issued mandatory evacuations due to a gas leak near 7th and Filbert streets.

Anyone at 700 Blk Filbert St. should evacuate immediately.

The leak was caused by a solo vehicle crashing into a gas line.

“Remember to take your pets with you,” Oakland police tweeted.

The Red Cross is responding to assist with resources.

