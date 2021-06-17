1 injured after gas leak forces evacuations in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A gas leak in San Francisco has forced evacuations Thursday afternoon.

The gas leak was reported in the area of Clement Street and 5th Avenue.

One person was injured.

The San Francisco Fire Department is on scene and is asking the public to evacuate Clement Street from 6th Avenue to Arguello Boulevard.

In addition, 5th Avenue from Cornwall Street to Geary Boulevard is closed.

Fire officials also advised residents and those in businesses in the impacted area to shelter in place.

No other details were immediately available.

