SAN JOSE (KRON) — Sixteen homes in San Jose have been evacuated because of a natural gas leak.

The leak is on Zachary Lane in San Jose.

The San Jose Fire Department first reported the incident on Twitter at 7:13 p.m.

The 16 homes were evacuated as a precaution.

The fire department says the source of the leak has been found and crews are working to isolate it.

This is developing, check back for updates