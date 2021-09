SAN RAFAEL (KRON) – A gas leak in San Rafael has prompted evacuations in the area Tuesday.

According to San Rafael fire, crews and PG&E are on scene in the 200 block of Marin Street.

Fire crews are on scene of a gas leak in the 200 Block of Marin Street. PG&E is onscene as well. Immediate neighbors have been evacuated. Please avoid the area. @CityofSanRafael @SanRafaelPolice — San Rafael Fire (@SRFD) September 14, 2021

People are asked to avoid the area.

