(KRON) — Crow Canyon Road in San Ramon is back open in both directions from Barbados Drive to Alcosta Boulevard following to a 2-inch gas line break, according to the City of San Ramon.

According to Jenn Starnes, a public information officer, the gas leak is situated just north of Crow Canyon Road on El Capitan. “There is no need for evacuations, but individuals within a few hundred feet of Crow Canyon Road and El Capitan should remain indoors,” said Starnes.

San Ramon police officers are on the scene, officials said, and the Pacific Gas and Electric company is en route.

Authorities are advising motorists to use alternative routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.