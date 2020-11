ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A gas leak closed roads in Alameda County and prompted evacuations Wednesday morning. It was resolved by 9:06 a.m.

The Alameda County Police Department tweeted that the 700 block of Eagle and Buena Vista Avenue, between Webster Street and Constitution Way, was closed to traffic at 8:30 a.m.

Pacific Gas and Electric crews handled the situation.