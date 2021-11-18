Gas leak prompts evacuation of some businesses in Morgan Hill shopping center

KRON4
by: Alexa Mae Asperin
Photo: Cal Fire
MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) – A gas leak has prompted the evacuation of several businesses in the area of Cochrane Road and Depaul Drive Thursday, authorities said.
People are advised to avoid the area.
Firefighters are at scene of a gas leak in the area of Cochrane Road and Depaul Drive in Morgan Hill. Evacuations are in progress for multiple businesses. Please avoid the area. #CochraneIncident pic.twitter.com/PmBofsFDu0— CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) November 18, 2021
