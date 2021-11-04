Gas leak prompts evacuations in Cupertino

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Crews responded to a gas leak in Cupertino on Thursday afternoon.

Santa Clara County Fire officials posted to Twitter reporting the leak on De Anza Boulevard.

Southbound lanes have been closed off between Mariani and Stevens Creek.

Fire crews, sheriff’s, city officials and PG&E have responded to the scene.

At this time, four office buildings have been evacuated.

Be advised that #SCCFD, @SCCoSheriff, @CityofCupertino, and @PGE4Me are on scene of a gas leak on De Anza Blvd. Southbound is closed between Mariani and Stevens Creek. Four office buildings evacuated. Please follow instructions from first responders and avoid the area. No ETO. pic.twitter.com/DvFkBc8Khy — Santa Clara Co Fire (@sccfiredept) November 4, 2021

Authorities ask residents to avoid the area.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

