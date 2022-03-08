SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A gas leak in San Francisco led to several evacuations on Tuesday evening.
As of 6:30 p.m., the incident was resolved and evacuations orders were lifted.
The San Francisco Fire Department posted to Twitter reporting a gas line had been ruptured in the area of Foerster St. and Hearst Ave.
Several homes in the area, including the Sunnyside Elementary School, were evacuated.
According to a San Francisco Supervisor, Myrna Melgar, the water department hit a gas line while conducting repairs.
PG&E arrived on the scene to repair the leak.
No injuries were reported.
No other details have been released at this time.