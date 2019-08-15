Gas leak prompts evacuations in San Francisco’s Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A gas leak prompted evacuations Thursday afternoon in San Francisco’s Mission District.

As of 3:38 p.m., the advisory has been lifted.

As of 2:50 p.m., the gas leak was capped.

The fire department says repairs will take three to four hours.

The gas line was struck by construction crews, officials say.

Fire and police departments went door-to-door in the area of 22nd Street and San Jose Street telling people to evacuate.

As of 2:20 p.m., no injuries were reported.

Evacuated residents will be able to return to their homes within an hour, the fire department said.

This is developing, check back for updates