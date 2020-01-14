Gas leak prompts evacuations in San Francisco’s SoMa District

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A gas leak in San Francisco prompted evacuations on Tuesday afternoon, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

The leak was reported at 11th and Harrison Streets.

Authorities say PG&E crews responded to the scene after a construction crew hit a gas line.

Buildings on Harrison between 11th and Norfolk were evacuated but have since been repopulated after the gas was shut off.

The fire department says evacuations and shelter were in place.

First responders will alert you if you need to evacuate.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

Officials ask you to avoid the area as the roadways will be closed for at least an hour.

Check back for more details as this is developing.