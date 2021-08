SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A gas leak in San Jose has prompted some evacuations on Wednesday afternoon.

San Jose police and fire officials are responding to the area of Race Street and Park Avenue.

Authorities ask residents to avoid the area.

Units are currently in the area of Race St and Park Av assisting @SJFD with a gas leak. Please avoid the area. There are some evacuations taking place. PG&E has been notified and are responding.@SJFD is the lead agency for this. pic.twitter.com/5kgXTIJR68 — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) August 25, 2021

Some evacuations are taking place at this time.

PG&E officials were notified and are also responding to the area.

No other details have been released at this time.