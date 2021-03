SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Some evacuations are underway in San Francisco due to a gas leak Monday morning.

According to the San Francisco Fire Department, officials are evacuating the area of 19 Richland as a precaution.

People are advised to avoid the area.

GAS LEAK 19 RICHLAND IN THE STREET- PUBLIC SERVANTS EVACUATING 19 RICHLAND AS A PRECAUTION @PGE4Me AVOID AREA pic.twitter.com/F7gIFV9CAd — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) March 1, 2021

