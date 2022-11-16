CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) – A gas line caught fire in Concord, which led to a road closure, according to a tweet from the Concord Police Department.

Grant Street at Frederick Street is closed after a construction crew hit the gas line, leading to the fire. Police and fire departments are on the scene, and people are advised to avoid the area.

A later tweet shared that the road will remain closed for multiple hours as PG&E attempts to cap the gas line. CPD says that electricity has been shut off in the surrounding area, and at this time no structures are threatened.

The fire has been extinguished, after being contained to the roadway and a large piece of construction equipment, according to CPD.