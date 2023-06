(KRON) — The City of Novato will start enforcing a ban of gas-powered leaf blowers starting July 1. Only complying electric leaf blowers can be used within city limits.

Properties larger than ten acres will have until July 1, 2024 to comply. The City of Novato adopted this ordinance in September 2022.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Gas-powered leaf blowers produce a significant amount of pollution, according to the California Air Resources Board.