SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Drivers are feeling pain at the pump as gas prices soar to record highs nationwide.

Here in the Bay Area, the average gas prices are close to the 6-dollar threshold.

AAA is saying the Bay Area’s average gas prices is about $5.80.

“Oh man,” said one man filling up his gas tank in San Francisco.

From pump to pump, ask anyone they’ll agree, prices are going up.

“It’s too expensive,” said another driver.

A gallon of gas is almost six dollars at this Chevron on Van Ness in San Francisco.

Drivers are shelling out anywhere from $84 to $110.

In the East Bay, you can expect similar prices.

Gas stations in Martinez and Pinole are charging $5.99 a gallon.

According to AAA, as of Saturday, the national average gas price is $4.30.

$5.73 in California — that’s about 70 cents more than last week.

The culprit behind it? The Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Experts say gas prices are expected to keep rising.

“Unless something changes politically that’s impacting crude oil prices, we don’t really see this ending until at least probably Q3 later this fall,” said one expert from AAA.

Back in San Francisco, the sticker shock is making this driver change his lifestyle habits.

“No unnecessary spending right now,” said one driver. “Uncertainty is the word of the day or the word of the year actually. You know, you got to pad your bank account as well as you can.”

Drivers can use the app GasBuddy to search for the lowest prices.