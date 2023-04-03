(KRON) – Gas prices could soon be soaring. A group of oil-producing countries announced Monday that they would be cutting production of oil by about 1.2 million barrels per day starting in May. Analysts say that could drive up the price by about ¢30 per gallon.

At the Arco gas station in Mill Valley, prices popped up ¢4 a gallon Monday in response to The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) cutting production in May. A long line stretched back to the freeway as drivers rushed to fill up before prices go up even more.

“It is so difficult. Hard on commuters. You are losing all the time. I am a student and it is very hard,” said Kira Barnes, who was driving on Monday.

Fuel prices in the past few months have steadily come down, especially compared to where they were in the fall. Now drivers fear we are in for a repeat of last summer, when average gas prices in the Bay Area were between $6 and $7 dollars per gallon.

Drivers say they have been making changes in their lifestyle to deal with the high cost of living. News that gas will go up again just means even more cuts.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

“I am driving less, curtailing a lot, no restaurants, and with food prices, I am pinching,” said Amber Wells.