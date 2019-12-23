Gas prices drop nationwide before Christmas holiday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you’re planning to drive out of the Bay Area before Christmas Eve, good news!

Gas prices have dropped across much of the region, with the average gallon of regular gas dropping about four cents nationwide.

Enjoy the price drop while you can.

Gas companies are starting to face higher costs, so experts say these prices likely won’t continue to decrease.

Here in the Bay Area, gas prices are still high compared to the rest of the country.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular in San Francisco is $3.68.

In Oakland, the average is $3.62 and in San Jose, the price of average is about $3.54.

