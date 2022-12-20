BURLINGAME, Calif. (KRON) – A few things heading into Christmas have Americans hitting the roads at pre-pandemic levels.

Both Christmas and New Year’s Day fall on a Sunday — and more importantly, gas prices are down.

The national average is expected to drop to around $2.99 before Christmas Eve.

Of course, it’s much higher in the Bay Area, as we are well above $4 but still a lot cheaper than a few months ago.

That’s why AAA expects to see 112 million people travel for the holidays.