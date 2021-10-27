Gas prices in San Francisco reach new record high

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The price per gas gallon is even higher than it was a few weeks ago across the Bay Area, and now the prices in San Francisco have reached a new record.

“We’re talking record gas prices. This is a price that hasn’t been seen ever,” said AAA spokesperson Sergio Avila.

At some SF gas stations, the price for Regular is higher than $4.75.

This time last year, a gallon of gas was a mere $3.42.

AAA spokesperson Sergio Avila explains how international market forces are impacting the cost of fuel here in the states.

“Crude oil is really driving the price of gasoline. Not only throughout the Bay Area, but across the country.”

California has the highest gasoline prices in the country, and the Bay Area owns the highest price for fuel in the state.

The solution, according to California Governor Gavin Newsom, is to break the state’s dependence on gasoline altogether.

We will hear directly from top executives from Exxon, BP, Chevron, and Shell when they testify Thursday on Capitol Hill before a house hearing.

They are expected to highlight the rise in gas prices and the global energy supply crunch.