Gas prices on the rise across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Get ready to pay even more at the pump, gas prices are skyrocketing, especially in San Francisco.

A gallon of regular will cost you $5.60 at a gas station on Bryant Street, just off of I-80 and prices show no signs of slowing down.

Filling up your ride is about to get unbearable for millions of California drivers.

A surge in crude oil fueled by the busy summer travel season, and the world reopening from the COVID-19 pandemic have spiked prices to their highest level since November 2014, nearly 7-years.

In addition, California drivers are also dealing with a gas tax increase that took effect on July 1st.

Skyrocketing prices at the pump are being felt across the Golden State.

KRON4 found a gallon regular unleaded at this Shell station in SoMa going for nearly $6 in San Francisco.

Bay Area drivers continue to feel the biggest pinch in their wallets.

Paying nearly a buck 30-more than the national average — The most of any area in the country.

With crude oil prices topping more than $70 a barrel, some fear it could hurt consumer spending.

Sergio Avila is with AAA Northern California.

“What we’ve discovered at AAA is that people don’t still travel even though gas prices are still high, people may cut corners like staying at a budget-friendly hotel but it won’t deter them from traveling,” Sergio Avila said.

Drivers we spoke with are mixed about the idea.

Avila says if you’re looking for relief for your wallet. It’s not coming anytime soon.

“We’ll likely see gas prices continue to increase anywhere from 10 to 20 cents per gallon,” Avila said.