LAFAYETTE (KRON) – It would cost $5.30 to ride from the Lafayette BART station to the Embarcadero in San Francisco.

That’s less than one gallon of gas these days.

That’s a 20 mile drive, and with traffic coming back you’re sure to burn a couple gallons.

BART ridership hit an all-time low during the pandemic because people have been scared to ride public transportation, but commuters may start forcing themselves to be ready to ride public transportation now that gas prices are out of this world.

Those who have been riding BART during the last year have told me that trains have been less packed, so it’s felt pretty safe with people more spaced out and wearing masks.

I just checked the latest ridership numbers. Last Friday nearly 115,000 people rode BART, though that’s only 28% of the pre-COVID weekday ridership. On Sunday, BART has 47,000 riders, which was 51% of pre-COVID Sunday ridership.

While many will be heading to public transportation, we know a lot of people are considering or have already purchased an electric car to save money on gas.

A 2020 consumer report showed while electric car owners pay more upfront they save money in the long-run.

A report from the United States Department of Energy also shows after 15 years it’s cheaper to use an electric car than a gas car.

Charging at home is the cheaper than using one of these super-charging stations.

It could cost anywhere from a couple bucks to $20-40, depending on the charging station costs.

But it seems it is still much cheaper than pumping up at the gas station.

We will have to see how electric car owners pulling up are doing and if BART ridership begins bouncing back with these gas prices soaring.