Gas prices reach $4 a gallon in Bay Area, still highest in US

LAFAYETTE (KRON) – Gas prices are now up 10 cents across the U.S. after an attack on Saudi Arabian oil fields.

But it may come to no surprise that pump prices in California are still the highest in the nation.

The attack on Saudi Arabian oil fields pushed the national average price up 6 cents overnight last Tuesday, and some gas stations raised prices as much as a quarter.

California’s average coast is now up to $3.74 a gallon for unleaded gas.

Oakland rings in at $3.81, San Jose at $3.85, San Rafael at $3.98 and San Francisco at $3.99.

Even though this price hike is not something you want to hear, some good news is that it may not last for long.

Gas experts from Gas Buddy predict the cost at the pump will likely go back down soon.

Even with the spike, the national average is still 6 cents lower than last month and down almost 20 cents from this time last year.

Latest News Headlines: