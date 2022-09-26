SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – If Mondays weren’t bad enough, drivers across the Bay Area are all waking up to exploding gas prices.

Californians are paying as much as 40 cents more today than a week or two ago.

The Golden State always pays more than other places in the county, where the national average is $3.70 per gallon.

The prices in the Bay Area show the massive difference from week to week: Oakland was $5.56 last week, today it’s $5.91.

San Francisco’s average was $5.70 last week, now it’s $6.05.

Experts say we are paying so much here in California for many reasons, including gas taxes and also the blends that are required here.

Motorist Gordon Miller, who said he is around 70, said that “When I got out of the army in the 50s I had a beetle. It cost me about $3 for the whole week.”